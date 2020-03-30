Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

1. Tina Turner was in an abusive relationship with Ike Turner.
2. Rihanna was the victim of domestic abuse at the hand of then boyfriend Chris Brown.
3. Poet Maya Angelou was abused by her mother’s boyfriend.
4. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was abused by a relative at age 9.
5. Sugar Ray Leonard was abused by a coach when he was an amateur boxer.
6. Christina Aguilera grew up with an abusive father.
7. Vanessa Williams was abused by the daughter of a family friend.
8. Bill Clinton’s step father Roger Clinton was abusive .
9. Common was abused by a family friend when he was about 10 years old.
10. Mariah Carey was emotionally abused by an ex-boyfriend.
11. Ellen DeGeneres was abused as a teen.
12. Mike Tyson was kidnapped and sexually abused when he was seven years old.
13. Missy Elliott was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
14. Billie Holiday was raped by a neighbor.
15. Antwone Fisher was emotionally and sexually abused as a child.
16. Carlos Santana was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
17. Fantasia was raped by a classmate when she was in high school.
18. Actor Derek Luke was a victim of sexual assault when he was a child.
