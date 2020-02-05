Future’s Son Catches Gun & Gang Charges

Rapper Future might want to take some of his focus from Lori Harvey and put it on his children a little more. In particular, his son, Jakobi Wilburn.

Wilburn, 17, was busted on gang and weapons charges and is reportedly facing up to 20 years in prison, according to Rhymeswithsnitch.com.

The rapper’s son was arrested last month in Georgia during a gang task force crackdown and was charged with criminal gang activity, criminal trespass and altering the ID of a firearm after he was caught carrying a gun with a scratched off serial number.

Interestingly, young Wilburn is listed as “indigent,” meaning poor, on his arrest paperwork, despite being the eldest son of million-selling rapper Future Hendrix, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE