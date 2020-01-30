GirlDad: Some Of Our Favorite Celeb Men And Their Adorable Daughters

Urban One Brands
Posted 15 hours ago
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2019 at 11:55am PST
A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 29, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT
Minding My Business!!!! Try It Sometimes!! 😝
A post shared by MALIK & MUGGA 🌎 HUSSLE 🏁 (@daveeast) on Jan 26, 2020 at 11:23am PST
Epcot 💜
A post shared by Willie Snead IV (@needivsnead_83) on Jan 18, 2020 at 3:10pm PST
That daddy/daughter love I never had ... but it makes my heart smile that Willow does🙌🏾✨
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:46pm PST
❤️❤️❤️my babe reign #girldad
A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on Jan 28, 2020 at 2:52pm PST
#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI
A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jan 28, 2020 at 1:15pm PST
#GirlDad pic.twitter.com/ekIaTAUZzu
#girldad pic.twitter.com/UtVjPLE17A
I know the devil wondering how my heart stay pure through the flaw shit.🖤
A post shared by BABY JESUS (@dababy) on Oct 18, 2019 at 7:38pm PDT
First picture @kaaviajames doing her moms dirty work trying to get my passcode. 2nd picture she’s like Mom i got ittttttt 😂
A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:11pm PST
#girldad
A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 29, 2020 at 5:18am PST
The reason I live... Sharing these moments with my daughters is priceless… @corinnefoxx you are my ❤️ Anelise Foxx you are my 💡 and Both of you are my love
A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jan 20, 2020 at 9:43am PST
This is how we FaceTime mommy when we miss her! My Chookah and Rooster 🦋🦄
A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 25, 2020 at 12:31am PST
Another year of dancing through this life with you my love. The best is yet to come.
A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Dec 1, 2019 at 11:53am PST
Combs Family Vacation!!
A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jul 9, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT
I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️
A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT
Words can never explain how proud I am of this girl who is growing up & becoming an incredible woman. Keep pushing honey....the sky is forever the limit....you are a natural trailblazer. I love you with all that I have and I always will. Congrats on your big day!!!!! #DaddysLittleGirl #TheyGrowUpSoFast #WhereDoesTheTimeGo #Harts
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 7, 2019 at 10:08am PDT
Daddy’s big girl checkin in for school! I’m gone cry in the carrr 😩😩😩😩 (her and this damn hip lmao) 📸 by: @sosick10
A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on Sep 18, 2019 at 6:19am PDT
Our Christmas gift came early 👶🏽🎀 Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19 ❄️
A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:33pm PST