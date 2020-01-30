CLOSE
#GirlDad: Some Of Our Favorite Celeb Men And Their Adorable Daughters

1. John Legend And Luna

2. Chris Brown And Royalty

3. Dave And Kairi

4. NFL Player Willie Snead And His Girls

Epcot 💜

5. Will And Willow

6. Timbaland and Reign

❤️❤️❤️my babe reign #girldad

7. Bow Wow And Shai

#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI

8. Terron Armstead And His Girls

9. Mark Ingram And His Girls

10. Da Baby And His Baby Girl

11. Dwayne Wade And Kaavia

12. Russell Willson And Sienna

#girldad

13. Jamie Foxx With His Girls Corinne And Anelise

14. Steph Curry With Riley and Ryan

15. Lenny Kravitz And Zoe

16. Diddy And Hid Girls, D’Lila Chance and Jessie

Combs Family Vacation!!

17. Chance The Rapper Has 2 Girls, Kensli and Marli

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

18. Kevin Hart And His Daughter Heaven

19. Iman Shumpert And Junie

20. Sterling Shepard Has 2 girls, Cali And Cassie

