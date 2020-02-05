Anthony Hamilton, Lizzo And Norah Jones To Perform At 2020 Jazzfest In New Orleans

Spring is just around the corner. This is exciting news for the global community of music aficionados. The much-anticipated lineup for the 51st Annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell has been announced. The line-up, awesome as usual, has something to satisfy a multitude of musical tastes.

Lizzo, Lionel Ritchie, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Erykah Badu, H.E.R, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, Anthony Hamilton, Lenny Kravitz, and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly are just a few of the hundreds of artists that are scheduled to perform at this year’s Jazz Fest.

There is no denying that the beautiful city of New Orleans is the destination of choice for people seeking a GT, not Gin & Ton (although this is debatable and negotiable). What I meant by GT is a GOOD TIME! Locals and tourists alike fatefully and enthusiastically return to Jazz Fest each year to partake of and celebrate the cuisine, music and culture of the Crescent City.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell has become an annual Springtime tradition for music lovers for over 50 years. Organizers consistently showcases a stellar line-up of musicians to entertain hundred of thousands of international fans, who travel from all over the world to the wonderful city of New Orleans.

Jazz Fest consists of a variety of stages and tents that features a plethora of genres of music and performances, fest activities and even live demonstrations. Veterans and novice fest-goers have the option of visiting multiple stages or camping out at one or more stages. The two main stages are The Acura Stage and Gentilly Stage. Entertainment is also presented on the following stages: The Congo Square Stage, Blues Tent, Gospel Tent, Kids Tent, The Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do Do Stage, Jazz & Heritage Stage, Allison Miner Music Heritage, Food Heritage Stage, Cajun Cabin, Economy Hall Tent and Lagniappe Stage.

The additional incredible artists on the line-up are Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Cliff, the Isley Brothers, Kool & the Gang, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Fred Hammond, Walter Wolfman Washington, just to name a few.

Let the music marathon began, get your groove on, at the 51st Annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell.

