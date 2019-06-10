10 Modern Artists For R&B Lovers

Music is quite literally the soundtrack of our lives. R&B has such a diverse, ever changing, but yet familiar sound, that it’s always a good genre choice. R&B was born in the 1940s and has been reinvented by artists over the decades. The 60’s was lead by Sam Cooke and Chubby Checker. By the late 1980s R&B and hip-hop had somewhat meshed to create more of an edgy sound. This continued through the 2010s, now, some of the new voices of R&B sound like they’re bringing back the sound of early R&B.

The names you’ll find here are not the popular front runners like H.E.R or Daniel Caesar. These artists will add some serious flavor to your playlist.

Make sure you check out our list for the Soul and Funk lovers too!