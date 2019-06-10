10 Modern Artists For R&B Lovers

Music is quite literally the soundtrack of our lives. R&B has such a diverse, ever changing, but yet familiar sound, that it’s always a good genre choice. R&B was born in the 1940s and has been reinvented by artists over the decades. The 60’s was lead by Sam Cooke and Chubby Checker. By the late 1980s R&B and hip-hop had somewhat meshed to create more of an edgy sound. This continued through the 2010s, now, some of the new voices of R&B sound like they’re bringing back the sound of early R&B.
The names you’ll find here are not the popular front runners like H.E.R or Daniel Caesar. These artists will add some serious flavor to your playlist.
1. 6lack
6lack (pronounced black) is best known for his single “Prblms”, which was released in 2016. He is currently signed to LoveRenaissance and Interscope Records. 6lack’s music focuses on personal and business relationships frequently, especially heartbreak.
2. Lucky Daye
Lucky Daye seemingly came out of nowhere. His debut project shows all signs of an unstoppable new voice in R&B. His six-track introduction is like nothing you’ve ever heard before. His single “Roll Some Mo’,” is being played just about everywhere.
3. Summer Walker
Her debut album ‘Last Day Of Summer’ dropped early this year, and the Atlanta songstress effectively entered the ranks of those leading the pack on the latest generation of R&B. All of her music sounds very honest.
4. VanJess
These sisters have released their ‘Silk Canvas’ in the summer of 2018 and they have a very unique sound.
5. Pink Sweat$
Pink Sweat$ is a refreshing reminder of the growing simplicity of R&B. He has a voice that you could listen to for hours.
6. Jacob Banks
Jacob Banks’ defining element is a gritty baritone that instantly sets him apart from his contemporaries. His unique sound is like a rock & roll R&B.
7. Amber Mark
Amber Mark’s Soundcloud bio read, “my style is a mix of alternative R&B mixed with a little tribal and topped off with a little soul,” and honestly there’s no other way to describe her incredible talent.
8. ASIAN
ASIAHN has been nominated for three Grammys as a songwriter, as a solo artist, she is finding her stride. Two years ago, she dropped off her Love Train debut and made an official move toward being thrown in the ring.
9. Jorja Smith
Jorja Smith has released several singles since January 2016 and collaborated with other artists, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kali Uchis. Her debut studio album, Lost & Found, was released in June 2018 and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.
10. Trevor Jackson
Trevor Jackson made his record debut during the early 2010s and continued to juggle careers as both an actor and pop-oriented R&B artist. He’s been dropping mix tapes and singles like, “Like We Grown.” Jackson is also still acting and stars in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish.