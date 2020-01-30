50 Cent Calls Out Oprah For Not Addressing MSNBC Alison Morris N-Word Controversy

50 Cent had some more words for Oprah Winfrey after an MSNBC host allegedly called the Los Angeles Lakers the Los Angeles “N##gers.”

50 fired shots at Winfrey last month over her involvement at the time in a #metoo documentary about sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons.

Now he’s taking aim at Winfrey once more for failing to respond to a viral clip of an MSNBC news Alison Morris anchor supposedly using the “n-word” during a report on Kobe Bryant’s death.

Morris is catching heat across social media after she seemed to label the Los Angeles Lakers the “n**gers.”

The clip caused an uproar and a petition on Change.org was launched calling on MSNBC to fire her

“This is the woman who said that about kobe in my last post🤦‍♂️where the fuck is @oprah when this kind a s##t happens? i know me too is the movement but what the f##k,” 50 Cent posted after watching the clip.

Morris has apologized, denying using the n-word and claiming she accidentally stuttered and combined the word “Knicks” with “Lakers” = “Naggers”

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I, unfortunately, stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term,” Morris said. “I apologize for the confusion this caused.Social media will not cut her any slack and have been going in on her social media accounts.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE