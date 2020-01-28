MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death
An anchor slipped during live-air news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say the N-word.
MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.
“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”
Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.
— Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020
Her apology received mixed reviews.
One man, a former news anchor, according to his Twitter page, wrote, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt.”
I believe her…it did sound like 'niggers' but cmon…no announcer in her right mind would say such a thing on purpose! I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt. And frankly we all need it from time to time.
— Derek McGinty (@mcgintyman) January 27, 2020
Others were not so quick to forgive.
I'm not about to argue with yall about this.
She said"Nakers" not N—–s.
I'm all for putting people in their place (especially racists!), but right is right.#KobeBryant #AlisonMorris #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/fF6P0aiiLO
— ThePrettySavageNextDoor (@nettabegreat) January 26, 2020
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday January 26.
