CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

An anchor slipped during live-air news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say the N-word.

MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

Her apology received mixed reviews.

One man, a former news anchor, according to his Twitter page, wrote, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt.”

Others were not so quick to forgive.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday January 26.

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Alison Morris , Kobe Bryant , kobe bryant death , racial slur

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close