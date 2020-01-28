50 Cent Tells ‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson: ‘I’m Sorry No One Is Watching Your Show’

50 Cent has issued a non-apology to Taraji P. Henson after she called him out for trolling her show “Empire.”

the rapper recently posted a since-deleted image of Henson with a caption noting her show’s low ratings.

“Well look at the bright side at least. You can eat your trophies,” he wrote, referring to the numerous awards the actress has received for her work on “Empire.”

50 Cent, star and executive producer of Starz’s “Power” added, “SMH you know I love you cookie. I got a new show for you BMF COMING SOON,” using the abbreviation for “Black Mafia Family.”

Henson responded by slamming 50’s “embarrassing” negativity aimed at another Black show.

“Our show has nothing to do with his show, we’re talking two different subject matters,” Henson said. “Then again 50, do you know what the f*ck I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For ‘competition?’ There are a million other shows you can compete with. And to do that publicly, it’s embarrassing.”

50 responded to Henson on Saturday (Jan. 25th) via his account Instagram, writing: “I saw Taraji on T.I.’s podcast, this is my sincere apology I did not mean to hurt your feelings in anyway. I love your work and I think you are amazing. I’m sorry no one is watching your show anymore. I realize I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy then others.”

He continued, “I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them(The Notorious Cop) it’s the show that is replacing yours but I really want to work with you. I mean your awesome we would work well together but if you don’t like the idea I understand. If you don’t roll with me, your gonna get rolled the f*ck over.”

50 then posted a photo of Henson’s former co-star Jussie Smollett, along with the caption: “Taraji, I didn’t destroy your show it destroyed itself. I hope you accept my sincere apology, forever your fan and friend Fofty. ps i’m looking forward to working with you, or watching you watch me work.”

50 ended his diss rant by plugging his new ABC show with the hashtags “#starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb11.”

