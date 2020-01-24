First Look At Mary J. Blige In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The hit crime series Power is coming to an end in February, but fans won’t have to deep dive into a spin-off featuring Mary J. Blige, set to debut this summer.

Blige and Method Man have been tapped to star in “Power Book II.”

The rapper will “portray ambitious and savvy attorney Davis Maclean, who is attracted to the NYC underworld run by Blige’s character, Monet, a very successful woman in Queens who runs her business “with an iron fist,” EW writes.

The publication has the exclusive first look of Blige as Monet — peep the Twitter embed below.

The Courtney Kemp-created series is the first of several “Power” spinoffs currently in production.

See Mary J. Blige as an iron-fisted businesswoman in Power Book II: Ghost first look https://t.co/90NXpxDXNS — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 22, 2020

“Power obviously is a masculine show but has very strong female characters,” Kemp tells EW. (Blige is pictured above with LaToya Tonodeo, who plays Monet’s daughter Diana). “For Mary’s character, we use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate how this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities. She’s as smart, savvy, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books. We always said Ghost was a bookish kid who read all the time. This woman’s acumen comes from the street.”

“There are some people from the original show as well as a bunch of new characters,” said Kemp. “It will definitely have a lot of the same elements that you’re used to from Power in terms of criminality, sex, romance, and the legal system. Every scene is still about power.”

The series will “continue the journey” of some of the show’s “most controversial characters,” Kemp revealed during the Television Critics Association 2019 summer press tour.

“This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year,” Blige added. “I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me.”

“Power” executive producer 50 Cent said that Mary J. came to mind while he and Kemp were thinking about how to take the prequel series to the next level.

“I said I got to find a replacement for me, we found somebody that Courtney’s gonna have a ball working with because it’s female orientated and somebody who’s got enough juice and grace to make the show even bigger,” he said.

