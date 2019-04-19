Nas And Mary J. Blige Are Going On Tour

This summer, Nas and Mary J. Blige will be co-headlining their own tour together for the first time ever.

The tour will span 22-cities as the two artists travel across the U.S. and Canada, starting on July 11 with a show in West Palm Beach, FL. The tour will make stops in major cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas, and is set to shut down in Toronto on September 10.

Beside these upcoming shows, one of Blige’s latest endeavors includes Netflix’s hit show The Umbrella Academy, where she plays the role of a time-traveling assassin named Cha-Cha. As far as Nas’ career goes, he recently appeared on another duet with Amy Winehouse on the song “Find My Love,” which released back in February. Both Nas and Mary J. Blige appeared on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop recently, as well.

You can get tickets for Nas and Mary J. Blige’s tour when they go on sale on Friday, April 19th at 10am E.T. at LiveNation.com.

July 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 28 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON –Budweiser Stage

Source: Bossip.com

Nas And Mary J. Blige Are Going On Tour was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com