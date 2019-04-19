Nas And Mary J. Blige Are Going On Tour

This summer, Nas and Mary J. Blige will be co-headlining their own tour together for the first time ever.
The tour will span 22-cities as the two artists travel across the U.S. and Canada, starting on July 11 with a show in West Palm Beach, FL. The tour will make stops in major cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas, and is set to shut down in Toronto on September 10.
Beside these upcoming shows, one of Blige’s latest endeavors includes Netflix’s hit show The Umbrella Academy, where she plays the role of a time-traveling assassin named Cha-Cha. As far as Nas’ career goes, he recently appeared on another duet with Amy Winehouse on the song “Find My Love,” which released back in February. Both Nas and Mary J. Blige appeared on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop recently, as well.
You can get tickets for Nas and Mary J. Blige’s tour when they go on sale on Friday, April 19th at 10am E.T. at LiveNation.com.
July 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 28 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 3 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON –Budweiser Stage
