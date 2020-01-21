Here’s One Person We Know Will Live On ‘Power’ [SPOILER ALERT]

Spoiler Alert: If you are not caught up on “Power” Season 6, read no more as major plot points are revealed below.

Fans of “Power” who saw Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) driving to California at the end of the most recent episode on Sunday can breathe a sigh of relief. He made it. It looks like he’s going to be the star of one of the many spin-offs of the hit Starz show.

And it looks like he may be the last man standing out of the original cast on “Power.” Ghost is definitely, finally, dead. We just don’t know who killed him yet and who, if anyone, will survive out of the remaining suspects: Tasha (Naturi Naughton) Tarik (Michael Rainey, Jr.) Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) and Congressman Rashard Tate (Larenz Tate).

Or, it could all be smoke and mirrors despite this Instagram post from Sikora, below.

After six seasons, “Power” is coming to an end in the next two episodes, but as noted by Newsweek, the cutthroat world of the series ain’t over yet.

Currently filming is the spinoff “Power Book II: Ghost,” starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man. The rapper will “portray ambitious and savvy attorney Davis Maclean, who is attracted to the NYC underworld run by Blige’s character, but may find himself entrapped by some secrets from his past,” Deadline writes.

“Power” executive producer 50 Cent previously said that Mary J. came to mind while he and showrunner Courtney Kemp were thinking about how to take the prequel series to the next level.

“I said I got to find a replacement for me, we found somebody that Courtney’s gonna have a ball working with because it’s female-orientated and somebody who’s got enough juice and grace to make the show even bigger,” he said.

Kemp said the spinoffs will, “continue the journey of some of “Power’s” most controversial characters.”

For what it’s worth, 50 Cent noted on his Instagram that the new series, “Power Book II: Ghost,” will be set 48 hours after the end of the current show.

Just thought we’d add a pic of MJB looking great below.

PHOTO: Starz

