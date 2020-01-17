Taraji P. Henson Slams ‘Embarrassing’ 50 Cent For Trolling ‘Empire’

50 Cent, star and executive producer of Starz’s “Power” has been trolling Taraji P. Henson, star of Fox’s “Empire,” over who has the better show.

On Saturday, the rapper reportedly posted a since-deleted image of Henson with a caption noting her show’s low ratings.

“Well look at the bright side at least. You can eat your trophies,” he wrote, referring to the numerous awards the actress has received for her work on the show. 50 added, “SMH you know I love you cookie. I got a new show for you BMF COMING SOON,” using the abbreviation for “Black Mafia Family.”

Henson believes 50’s negativity aimed at another Black show is petty.

“Our show has nothing to do with his show, we’re talking two different subject matters,” Henson said. “Then again 50, do you know what the f*ck I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For ‘competition?’ There are a million other shows you can compete with. And to do that publically, it’s embarrassing.”

As noted by Complex, 50’s feud with Henson dates back to 2015, when he called out “Empire” for copying “Power’s” marketing campaign.

“POWER Season 2 is unbelievably good trust me. I have the best writers and show runner. I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don’t like that they would copy the marketing,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

Henson replied on Twitter, “I pay attention to $’s NOT cents.”

Speaking with The Wrap, Henson offered a more light-hearted explanation, saying, “50 Cent is a comedian. He loves to push buttons. He’s a funny guy. I never took offense to it. If anything, I thought he was trying to jab at [Howard]. He’s jealous of his looks.”

Meanwhile, the cast of “Power” previously addressed the comparisons between the shows.

“There is no comparison, really,” said series star Naturi Naughton. “I feel like the community, it could be the urban community, it could be Hollywood, trying to loop us all in together because there’s a black lead, there’s a black female wife who is like the boss, Tasha and Cookie [Taraji P. Henson]. We’re not all the same. And if you watch Power, you’ll know we’re not the same. I actually think that they’ve outgrown that facade.”

