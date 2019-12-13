50 Cent Slams Oprah For Only Calling Out Sexual Predators Who Are Black Males

50 Cent has called out Oprah for her knack of putting sexual predators who are Black on blast while remaining silent on high-profile perverts who are white.

On Thursday night, the rapper/actor took to Instagram to shade Oprah over her upcoming documentary that focuses on Drew Dixon—one of the women who has accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct, per Complex.

The New York Times published a report back in December 2017 in which four women detailed their encounters with the music mogul between 1988 and 2014. Simmons has denied all claims against him.

“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual,” Simmons said in a statement at the time. “I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power.”

The accusations are further explored in a film directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, that is described as “…a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large,” the Los Angeles Times reports. Oprah is listed as one of the producers.

50 accused her of only targeting alleged sexual predators who are Black, Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, while remaining silent on her white predator pals such as David Geffen, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffery Epstein.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No [Jeffrey] Epstein, just Micheal Jackson and Russell Simmons,” 50 wrote on Instagram.

He then called out Gayle King’s televised interview with R. Kelly.

“This sh*t is sad. Gayle hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal Jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts,” he wrote. “These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

50 followed up the post with an image of photos of celebrity men who have been accused of sexual misconduct, with the words “walk” or “jail” written across them — see below.

His posts were shared a day after Weinstein reached a $25 million civil settlement in his sexual misconduct case. The disgraced movie producer faces life in prison for sex-crime charges in Manhattan.

