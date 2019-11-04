SPOILER ALERT: ‘Power’ Showrunner On Ghost’s Fate After Midseason Finale: ‘I Didn’t See Him Die, Did You?’

Fans of “Power” were left stunned by the final moments of the midseason finale Sunday, when Ghost was shot and fell from the balcony at his nightclub.

Now the mystery of “WHO DONE IT?” is on…. and show boss Courtney Kemp chopped it up with TV Line about what to expect when the season resumes on Jan. 5.

Peep what she had to say in the Q&A below.

TVLINE | Is Ghost a ghost now?

[Laughs] He got shot. I didn’t see him die. Did you see him die?

TVLINE | I didn’t even see him hit the floor.

Correct! You did not.

TVLINE | How long will we have to wait to find out his fate after the show comes back?

If you’re a fan of the show, you probably know how fast you’re going to find out certain aspects of things. I’ll say that the who and the how here are going to be as important as the what.

TVLINE | Is there any time jump between where we leave off in the midseason finale and Episode 11?

No. In fact, what I will say is that the last five episodes are inspired by Rashomon. But I’m not going to say much more than that.

TVLINE | During the episode, Tasha brings up a good point: Ghost’s running for office is a good excuse for people to dig into his past. He clearly thinks he’s beat the system — why does he think he can evade, opposition research, for instance?

Ghost is in this weird space in American history where, having been a black man unjustly accused of murdering a law-enforcement officer, having been framed in fact by the U.S. Attorney’s office, he has a certain level of, “Yeah, they just want to get me” that he’s always going to be able to say. It wasn’t just that he didn’t do the crime, it was that he was actually framed; there’s a little bit of this bulletproof thing that he feels like he has. There’s that, and there’s the arrogance of having killed pretty much everybody who knows what he did. He did murder a lot of people who were hip to what he was doing and specifically, by the time we get to Episode 10 — and Angela says it in the episode: “You’re free now.” LaKeisha’s gone, Tommy’s out of [his] life. All of his connections to what he was are pretty much gone if nobody talks, and even if anybody talks, you can’t actually get convicted solely on accomplice testimony. So he feels like pretty much everybody in his life, he’s got on lock… Even Tasha, when she says, “Dude, you are a murdering drug dealer!” and he’s like, “Uh, no, you are.” [Laughs] He literally I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I’s that woman… That Ghost, he is full of piss and vinegar.

TVLINE | Of everyone coming for Ghost at the end of the episode, Paz was the person I was most surprised to see packing a weapon and walking with purpose. Talk to me about including her in that mix.

So let’s talk about who really has a reason to kill Jamie St. Patrick. Who are the people who might feel some type of way about all the things that he’s done and all the things that are indicated by his run for office. So if your kid sister fell in love with somebody that you literally 45 times said, “Stay away from. Stay away from him. Hey, you know who you should stay away from? That guy. And you know why you should stay away from him? Because you’re gonna get dead.” And then she showed up dead? Would you feel some type of way about that. Potentially, you might be like, “I am not down with the fact that my sister is not here anymore…”

