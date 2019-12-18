J.R. Smith’s Wife Prays For Him And His Alleged Mistress Candice Patton [Watch]

NBA baller J.R. Smith is caught up in a cheating scandal, with accusations that he stepped out on his wife with “The Flash” actress Candice Patton.

J.R.’s wife Shirley “Jewel” Smith has publicly responded by claiming she is praying for her husband and his alleged mistress.

According to The YBF, Smith and Patton “have been seen in multiple videos and pics acting quite suspiciously, the outlet writes.

Smith posted a nearly 10 minute prayer video asking God to help guide and protect her husband and his “broken” side chick.

“I pray for J.R. and I pray for Candice – in the mighty name of Jesus – Please forgive them Lord because they don’t know the path of destruction that is before them Father God for coming against your daughter!”

According to heavy.com, Smith and his wife began to show cracks in their relationship back in October.

On Smith’s birthday two years ago, Harris captioned a photo on Instagram, “My Life Partner, Lover and friend!! I do my best to celebrate you everyday but today is extra special bc on 9/9 a king was born. You are so special to so many people.. I pray that you reciprocate all that you put out across the board. Today is YOUR Day handsome I LOVE YOU.”

But it seems the love was on ice in October, as she captioned a photo of them: “Enjoying the Present!! The Past is Behind us and Ahead is too far gone.” She posted this around the time rumors between him and Patton first popped up online.

Via Heavy.com:

After eagle-eyed online users noticed him walking what appeared to be the actress’s dog via Instagram Live, and flirty notes in each other’s comments sections, the former Cleveland Cavaliers’ player deleted three years worth of posts on his own Instagram.

After Harris posted her praying video on December 17, which seemed to out him and Patton, he deleted three more years of posts. Smith’s most recent Instagram post is a quote the he shared on December 1, 2013.

J.R. seemed to respond to his wife’s prayer clip by sharing a prayer of his own, saying “no weapon formed against him shall prosper.” Jewel said the same thing during her prayer as well. Peep her emotional clip above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE