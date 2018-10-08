J.R. Smith To Be Fined By Nba If He Doesn’t Cover ‘Supreme’ Tattoo

Cleveland’s J.R. Smith is reportedly very unhappy that the NBA has ordered him to cover his new “Supreme” tattoo.

Smith is a committed member of the New York-based clothing company Supreme, which started as a skateboarding shop that has expanded into popular culture market, per Yahoo Sports.

He’s so dedicated to the brand that this summer Smith got the logo tattooed down the back of his right calf.

However, a league spokesman told NBC Sports: “NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair.”

The tattoo violates that policy.

Smith said the league has reached out to him and told him to cover it up risk being fined every game.

I swear I’m the only person they do shit like this to! So you mean to tell me i have to cover up my tattoo for what? You don’t make people cover up Jordan logos NIKE checks or anything… https://t.co/zjc8qVPYAP — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 29, 2018

The NBA is fine with player tattoos, including logos of companies that sponsor the sport. But Smith has learned what happens when a player has a tattoo of a non-sponsored company that rivals a sponsor, one Twitter user noted.

