Mike Epps And Wife Kyra Expecting First Child Together

Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps are expecting their first together.

The newlyweds announced the exciting news on Instagram, with Kyra sharing an image of her growing belly, along with the caption, “There is so much LIFE inside of me.”

The comedian/actor posted the same pic with the caption, “God bless my beautiful wife and our new born Epps on the way.”

Mike and Kyra tied the knot over the summer, eight months after his divorce was finalized from his Mechelle Epps. He is already the father of four daughters, two he shares with Mechelle and two from previous relationships.

“They’re all No. 1 in my eyes,” Epps told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview. “They’re all really good girls and really, really smart. I’ve been blessed.”

He added, “Being a man and really a fan of hip hop, I grew up in the era where there were parts of hip hop that was degrading towards women,” he explains. “Some of my favorite songs! Sir Mix-A-Lot‘s ‘Big Butts.’

“And then when I started having daughters, I was like, ‘Well I’ve got to change my music menu.’ When you have girls, you see your mother, you see your grandmother, and you see your auntie. All my daughters look like my great ones, my loved ones, my older one, my influences.”

He then admitted to wishing he also had a son.

“I wish I had a son,” he said. “My mother had eight sons and one girl. My mother cried every day. A woman can’t control a little boy that much. You think they can, but it’s like dealing with a little man.”

In related news, a “deepfake” video has gone viral showing Mike Epps as Richard Pryor.

The digitally manipulated clip appears to show Epps being interviewed by Johnny Carson. It’s a reenactment of Pryor’s interview on “The Tonight Show” back in the late 70s. The video is connected with Epps’ portrayal of the late comedian in an upcoming biopic.

