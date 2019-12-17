CLOSE
HomePhoto Galleries

Celeb Babies We Welcomed In 2019

Posted 13 hours ago

1. Aeko Catori Brown

View this post on Instagram

“ BABY AEKO “❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Chris Brown Welcomed His Son Aeko In December

2. Frankie Stone Fine

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their baby girl Frankie on December 6.

3. Nora Grace

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis) on

‘Insecure’ star Jay Ellis and his wife welcomed their first child, Nora Grace on November 6.

4. Atlas Noa

View this post on Instagram

Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you. Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met. I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours ;) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say “I know you.” Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama. PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun. ❤️

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

Former Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and her Boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Atlas, on October 20.

5. Slash Electric

Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards welcomed their son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards on October 11

6. Dean Michael

Real Housewives Of Potomac star Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby welcomed their fist child together on July 7.

7. Capri Kobe

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant on June 20.

8. Isabella Brave Harper

Grammy-nominated Christian singer Jamie Grace and husband Aaron Collins welcomed their daughter, Isabella Brave Harper on June 7.

9. Noah

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

Trey Songz welcomed his first child on May 16.

10. Ava Sue

View this post on Instagram

Happy 6 month birthday baby Ava. I love you with all my heart.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

Alfonso Ribeiro has a new Fresh Princess! The actor announced on Instagram that he and wife Angela welcomed their third child together on May 13.

11. Psalm

View this post on Instagram

So Thankful for my babies

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West welcomed their fourth child together, a son, via surrogate. Psalm West was born on May 10.

12. Archie

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their first child together, Archie, on May 6.

13. Moses

Tamron Hall welcomed her first child with her husband Steven on April 25

14. Tobias

Keyshia Cole welcomed a baby boy named Tobias in October

15. Gianna

View this post on Instagram

Munchkin by the tree 🎄

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

Letoya Luckett and her husband welcomed a baby girl in January!

16. Baby Newton

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Ms. Kia (@kiaproctorofficial) on

Cam Newton and Kia Proctor welcomed baby number 4 in October!

17. Marli Grace

View this post on Instagram

Dear Jesus, Thank you. She too fine.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

Chance The Rapper and his wife welcomed baby number 2 in September.

18. Maverick

Eva Marcille and her husband welcomed baby Maverick in October

19. Tatyana Ali’s Son

View this post on Instagram

Seriously, my @DockATot has been a game changer. It's been amazing for my new baby boy and my #1 baby product. It travels well and I always have a safe place for Alejandro to lounge, rest and play. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and the Grand size can grow with them until they are 3 years+! I’m so excited to offer everyone 15% off their DockATot order AND host a DockATot giveaway - keep reading for details! #sponsored - If you'd like to grab your own DockATot, use code "TAT15" at checkout for 15% off at dockatot.com. Code is active until 11/8/19. - Now it's #Giveaway time! What are the prizes? TWO GRAND OR DELUXE DOCKS - one for you and one for a friend! This giveaway includes everything I got for the baby: Grand or Deluxe+ dock AND a Grand or Deluxe+ TravelBag (value of $400+). The contest ends at 10:00am PST on 11/7/19. Winner will be randomly selected the same day and notified by DM by DockATot - How to win: Like this photo Follow me and @dockatot Tag your BFF, so she can share the winnings! - #dockatot #giveaway #babygear #babylounger - NOTE: By entering you confirm you are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. Your Instagram account must be set to public. US shipping addresses only. No PO boxes.

A post shared by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on

Tatyana Ali and her husband welcomed their second son in October

Related Galleries
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence
What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (12/ 07-12/13)
Happy Birthday Regina Hall!
It's National App Day & These Celebs Have Apps!
Celeb Kids Grow Up So Fast!
Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas
Close