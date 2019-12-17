Celeb Babies We Welcomed In 2019

1. Aeko Catori Brown
Chris Brown Welcomed His Son Aeko In December
2. Frankie Stone Fine
Cassie and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their baby girl Frankie on December 6.
3. Nora Grace
‘Insecure’ star Jay Ellis and his wife welcomed their first child, Nora Grace on November 6.
4. Atlas Noa
Former Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and her Boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Atlas, on October 20.
5. Slash Electric
Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards welcomed their son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards on October 11
6. Dean Michael
Real Housewives Of Potomac star Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby welcomed their fist child together on July 7.
7. Capri Kobe
Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant on June 20.
8. Isabella Brave Harper
Grammy-nominated Christian singer Jamie Grace and husband Aaron Collins welcomed their daughter, Isabella Brave Harper on June 7.
9. Noah
Trey Songz welcomed his first child on May 16.
10. Ava Sue
Alfonso Ribeiro has a new Fresh Princess! The actor announced on Instagram that he and wife Angela welcomed their third child together on May 13.
11. Psalm
Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West welcomed their fourth child together, a son, via surrogate. Psalm West was born on May 10.
12. Archie
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their first child together, Archie, on May 6.
13. Moses
Tamron Hall welcomed her first child with her husband Steven on April 25
14. Tobias
Keyshia Cole welcomed a baby boy named Tobias in October
15. Gianna
Letoya Luckett and her husband welcomed a baby girl in January!
16. Baby Newton
Cam Newton and Kia Proctor welcomed baby number 4 in October!
17. Marli Grace
Chance The Rapper and his wife welcomed baby number 2 in September.
18. Maverick
Eva Marcille and her husband welcomed baby Maverick in October
19. Tatyana Ali’s Son
Tatyana Ali and her husband welcomed their second son in October