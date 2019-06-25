HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Mike Epps Weds Kyra Robinson In Star-Studded Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Posted June 25, 2019

9th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Congrats are in order for Mike Epps and his beautiful bride,OWN TV producer Kyra Robinson.

The two wed over the weekend in Newport Beach, California  with celebrity guests in attendance including Doug E. Fresh, Snoop Dogg, Tiny & T.I.

Kyra and Epps went public with their relationship in 2017, just a few months after Mike’s divorce with Mechelle Epps was finalized. Mechelle and Mike split after twelve years of marriage. The pair share two children together.

But Mike wasted no time getting back into the committed game, proposing to Kyra in May of 2018.

The Iyanla Fix My Life producer and Columbia College grad shared the news of their engagement on Instagram at the time.

“I know I have angels because it feels so good to feel this good. Michael, there is no one better! ❤,” she captioned the happy photo.

The groom-to-be also celebrated the good news, using hashtags to annunciate his love.

“Congrats to us 🍾🍾his and hers I love you!!#supremelove#happyest #antshefine”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Mike Epps Weds Kyra Robinson In Star-Studded Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

The whispers 🔥✨💥🎤👊🏿

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Chopper City out the Ghetto feat. @majorgirl

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

5.

Close