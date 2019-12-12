R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Drea Threatens To Sue Lifetime Over Misleading ‘Surviving Part 2’ Promo [Watch]

Lifetime has set a January 2 premiere date for its sequel documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” which is the follow-up to the Emmy-nominated “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The new doc will air on three consecutive nights, and feature interviews with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts.

But one person who wants to parts of the doc is Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea Kelly.

Drea explained on TMZ Live that she intends to sue the network for including her in the “Surviving Part II” trailer after she refused to take part in the doc.

As noted by TMZ, the trailer shows a clip of Drea from the original docuseries that aired in early 2019. She says the new trailer (see above) is misleading because it makes it look like she was involved with the project.

Drea is also livid with Lifetime for the lack of support and protection for the women who appeared in the first documentary, after it was released.

The mother of three also said her requests to not contact her children and family members about ‘Part II’ were ignored by Lifetime. Another reason why she refused to patriciate in the follow-up is because she wants to curb all the hate and criticism she faced after appearing in the last documentary.

Drea wants y’all to know that she “has no involvement, did not approve any footage or stills of her likeness and is not actively promoting, nor consulting the follow-up series.”

Meanwhile, Lifetime promises “more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges.”

