‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Director Slams Dave Chappelle’s ‘Joke’ About Docuseries

“Surviving R. Kelly” director Dream Hampton has called out Dave Chappelle over a joke he made in his latest Netflix special “Sticks & Stones,” in which he accused her of misquoting him while promoting her documentary about the embattled singer.

In the special, Chappelle said Hampton asked him to appear in Lifetime’s R. Kelly documentary. The comedian joked that he responded, “‘Nah, b—-, I’m cool,” and then he “just forgot about this s—.”

Chappelle said: “Dream’s promoting the sh*t and she keeps bringing me up. She said, ‘I asked Dave Chappelle to be in my documentary, and he said it was too hot for TV.’ B**ch, I did not say that. That does not even sound like how I talk.”

Hampton clapped back on Twitter: “Quick fact check: I didn’t personally (or casually) invite Chappelle to be interviewed for the doc. The producer responsible for celeb outreach officially asked him, more than once. I haven’t seen or talked to him in about 8 years. Weird he told his joke that way.”

She continued, “Also, obviously, didn’t need Chapelle [sic] to talk about R. Kelly personally. I wanted him to talk about the two pieces of cultural criticism he produced about R. Kelly for the Chapelle [sic] show.”

As noted by NewsOne, Hampton is likely referring to Chappelle’s “Pee on Me” skit, which R. Kelly confronted about him at a Common concert in Chicago, asking, “How you gonna do a video of me peeing on a bitch like that?”

Chappelle claims he responded with, “How you gonna do a video of you peeing on a bitch like that?”

The skit mocked R. Kelly allegedly urinating on a 14-year-old girl in a sex tape.

