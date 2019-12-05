Tom’s Surprise: Dominique

Tom and Dominique go way back! She says he has been one of her biggest supporters and has “always been down for [her].” Dominique can remember the day she auditioned to be on the TJMS and Tom told her she “knocked that out the park!” When she got the call and heard that she got the job she just thought “I got to kill it” and was so excited she danced around the room. She credits the TJMS for changing her life. Before she was on the show nobody was “checking” for her, but then her career took off. For that she say she is “eternally grateful.”

Also On Black America Web: