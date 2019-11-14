Eddie Murphy Signs On To ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ At Netflix

Eddie Murphy is returning for a new “Beverly Hills Cop” film on Netflix.

Netflix has picked up the rights to make a fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” with Murphy set to star and Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project comes after a one-time licensing deal between Netflix and Paramount to produce the another installment of the hit cop franchise.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said the licensing deal “will produce a new film based on an iconic IP and further expands our relationship with this important original production client.”

The “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise launched in 1984, starring Murphy as street smart cop Axel Foley. A sequel followed in ’87, and Beverly Hills Cop III dropped in 1994. The three films have grossed $736 million worldwide.

In a recent interview with Collider, Murphy dished about his return to SNL and taking on “Beverly Hills Cop 4” after he finishes filming “Coming 2 America.”

“Yeah that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America 2. We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do standup. That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is standup. These movies and Saturday Night Live it’s kind of like…I’m looking at it as a bookend. If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”

The funnyman is set to host the December 21 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” It will be his first time doing so in 35 years.

via Collider:

When I sat down with him, one of the things I wanted to know was whether or not he’s started thinking about the things he wants to do on the show. He revealed he hasn’t started thinking about it yet because he’s waiting until the Monday before the show when he sits down with the writers to discuss what everyone wants to do.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, the comic legend explained how playing Dolemite in the new Netflix film inspired his return to stand-up.

“I was on the couch for maybe five six years and now it’s time to get off the couch,” he said. “I was on the couch because I was rested, I mean I was tired,” Murphy said. “I’d been making movies and doing this stuff for so long I just needed time to be on the couch. Now, I’m off and [Dolemite] kind of lit a spark because it turned out so well and it got the creative juices flowing.”

