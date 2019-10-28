Eddie Murphy Welcomed A Son And Granddaughter Within Months Of The Other

If you weren’t aware by now (where have you been?!), Eddie Murphy has quite a few children.

“Yes, I have 10,” he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while visiting Live! last week to promote his new film, Dolemite Is My Name. The legendary comedian claimed that like him, his hefty brood is quite comical.

“The Murphy family has a great sense of humor,” he said. “Everybody’s funny.”

For all the children the 58-year-old does have, he recently welcomed his very first grandchild. His son, Miles and girlfriend Carly, welcomed a daughter this past summer. Her name is Evie. Interesting enough, her birth came not too long after Eddie welcomed that 10th baby with fiancée Paige Butcher.

The baby boy’s name is Max Charles Murphy, and the middle name is in honor of Eddie’s late brother, actor/comedian Charlie Murphy. The fact that his granddaughter and son are close in age is something he is quite aware of, and as he showed on Live!, it’s also something he can laugh about.

“I have my first grandchild. So I think she’s five months — a five-month-old grandchild and a 10-month-old son [laughs],” he said. “Guess that makes me a heck of a fella [laughs]. My son is my granddaughter’s uncle.”

As for what an icon like him wants to be called by his granddaughter, Eddie likes the ring of “Pa-Pa.”

“Pa-Pa. Granddad just didn’t sound or feel right,” he said. “Pa-Pa is nice.”

When asked by Kelly if he might prefer something like “Big Papa,” which the audience quickly noted has a sexual tone to it, he politely, and humorously, passed on her suggestion.

“No…just Pa-Pa will do.”

Eddie famously got all of his 10 children together for a regal holiday photo last year. He has said in the past that his blended family with Paige, ex-wife Nicole Murphy and his children from previous relationships with Tamara Hood, Paulette McNeely and Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown, all get along quite well.

“I do love my family and kids and love being around them, and I’m always there,” he said in 2016. “And there is no people not getting along and tripping. There’s none of that.”

