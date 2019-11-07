Ray J In ‘Secret Talks’ With Trump Administration Over Pardoning Of Suge Knight

Jailed music mogul Suge Knight has put together a master plan of sorts that will make possible for certain business moves to be implemented while he’s serving time in prison.

Knight has made deals with key individuals to handle different facets of his empire, including Ray J, but the main power will rest with his fiancée.

According to the Daily Mail, Ray J is in trying to get Suge released from prison, so he’s been having ‘secret talks’ with the Trump Administration in an attempt to procure a pardon for Knight.

Suge is currently serving a 28 year prison sentence for murder. In 2018, he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a hit and run which killed his associate Terry Carter on set of the film “Straight Outta Compton.”

Ray J is now following in the footsteps of his ex Kim Kardashian, who for the past year has been pushing for criminal justice reform. Her efforts saw Trump grant former drug trafficker Alice Johnson clemency in 2018.

“Ray J is very competitive and always has been. He saw what Kim was able to do with her work in the criminal justice system with the Trump administration and he is determined to show he can do the same,” the source told DailyMailTV.

“He’s adamant that he can convince Trump to pardon Suge and that people will respect him for doing so.”

Last year, Ray J reportedly entered a business agreement with Knight, who asked the “Love and Hip Hop” star to oversee his company Death Row Records while he’s imprisoned.

“Ray J is not just a friend of mine, that’s little brother, that’s family. And I respect Ray J and his business dealings, that’s why I choose him as one of the guys to deal with the music side of the future for as Death Row Records, anything to do Death Row and it’s great to have him cause he will be putting out this incredible album and I heard it before,’ Knight told The Blast in a phone interview from prison.

Ray J has since been trying to meet with Trump at the White House, but the administration reportedly wants him to join the president on the road at one of his political rallies.

“The people around Ray J keep telling him that the fallout with African Americans for meeting with Trump could be catastrophic to his career. Especially if he shows up at a political rally,” the source added.

But Ray J believes he won’t be canceled by the culture for using his relationship with Trump to free Suge Knight.

“Ray J feels as though because he’s doing this for Suge, all will be forgiven and the streets will respect him for his effort. If he can get Suge out of prison, he feels folks will respect him as a true mogul who can get things done no matter the political affiliation,” the source revealed.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE