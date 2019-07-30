Suge Knight Gives Son Jacob Advice About Women From Prison [Watch]

An exclusive sneak peek of VH1’s new show “Love & Listings,” shows Suge Knight giving his son love and financial advice from behind bars.

In the episode, Suge Jacob Knight receives a call from the disgraced music mogul from inside Richard Donovan Correctional Facility, where he’s serving nearly 30 years for running over and killing a man.

In the clip, Jacob explains in a confessional that “the communication ban has been lifted,” saying, “I haven’t talked to my dad in three years. I want him to know that things are OK out here … This phone call means a lot to me. I really just want to hear my father’s voice.”

“They wouldn’t let me get no phone calls in the county jail,” Suge says in the clip above. “No phone calls. No visits. And I wanted to hire an attorney, the judge had to approve it. The county counselor had to approve it. Bunch of bulls–t.”

“My dad’s plan for me was to follow his lead and go into music,” Suge Jr. explains in a confessional. “But over the last couple of year, I realized that was his dream, not mine.”

When he tells his father about his plans to go into real estate, Knight replies “If you’re gonna do real estate, be the best at it. Put your heart into it and give it your all.”

When it comes to dating and women, Suge tells his son, “Push-ups makes your muscles grow, but push-ups don’t make hair on your face grow,” he says, later adding that “making a woman feel good” does, per Page Six.

Suge then reminds Jacob about the advice he used to give him about women: “I used to always tell you, if you chase women, you’ll end up with no money. If you chase money, get the money, women chase you.”

Jacob assures his father that he’s living by the code. “Before you went in, Pops, I was chasing the girls and stuff like that. But my head been focused,” he says.

“Love & Listings” will explore the “glamorous and scandalous lives of Southern California’s young, ambitious real estate agents and their elite celebrity clientele,” according to VH1.

Knight Jr. will offer a glimpse of his “journey to becoming a real estate mogul while struggling to recover his family’s legacy after years of living in the shadow of his father’s legal troubles.”

The series features appearances from celebrities such as Jermaine Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Ray J, Brandy Norwood and Laz Alonso.

“Love & Listings” premieres Monday, July 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

