Former Inmate Alice Marie Johnson Is The Newest Model For Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Line

Alice Marie Johnson is the grandmother who served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. The world knew her when Kim Kardashian advocated for her release and she was granted her clemency by Trump. Now she will be a model for Kardashian’s shapewear line, which was blasted for its original name.

Kardashian thought it was a good to name the line Kimono, which is traditional Japanese garment. After being rightfully slammed for cultural appropriation, the line is now called SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star wrote on Instagram, “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies. Available in sizes XXS – 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear is for every body. SKIMS.COM.”

Johnson is one of the models and said in a promo video, “I was set free on June the 6th 2018. So now every moment in life is precious to me. This shapewear makes me feel that I can walk into the store, I can pick up something that I normally wouldn’t think about wearing and I can put it on, and it’s going to look great on me.”

When the 63-year-old was released from prison, she told the press about Kardashian, “I’ve always called her my angel but then she turned into my war angel — because only war angels never give up. I mean, she has truly been relentless in her fight for me and to know a woman who has never met me who has embraced my story and taken me into her heart. This is not a publicity thing for her. Kim told me when she left that White House meeting that no matter how this turns out she would never stop fighting for me until I come home.”

In one of her first interviews, after being released she said to CNN about Trump, “I am going to make you proud that you gave me this second chance in life. And I will not disappoint the American public or the world that has so much faith in me. All I can say is thank you President Trump and I love you, President Trump.” CNN.com reports Johnson also said, “It means that someone finally saw me, someone finally heard me, someone had mercy on me — and that was President Trump, and so I’m so thankful for him and what he’s done.”

