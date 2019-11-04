Chrisette Michele Thanks Tom For His Support Over The Years [VIDEO]

Songstress Chrisette Michele has had to overcome many career hurdles but one supporter she has had throughout is Tom Joyner.

Michele thanks Joyner in the video above, where she recognizes Tom’s support from the very beginning of her career until now.

She was recently a guest on Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage Cruise. On the ship, Joyner made a public statement where he said it is time for the community to forgive Michele over her Trump performance.

Watch the tribute video above!

