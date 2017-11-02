Chrisette Michele: ‘I Offended Millions Of People’

Singer Chrisette Michele has received harsh backlash since performing at President Trump’s inauguration that resulted in her label dropping her, her fans turning against her and even battling thoughts of suicide.

“If I knew that this would backfire in the way that it did and it would hurt people the way that it did, I would never want to do that again,” Michele expressed.

I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on.

I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me? | https://t.co/Kj9d5K6oqA pic.twitter.com/bFQFuFY2EH — chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) October 27, 2017

I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me. Capitol records. I was quiet for a few days… I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me? | https://t.co/tyCF2gn4iI pic.twitter.com/teiKHJzFyS — chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) October 27, 2017

