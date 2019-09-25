Find Out Why Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want A Bridal Party For Upcoming Wedding To Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson says she’s not interested in having a bridal party for her upcoming wedding to retired American football player Kelvin Hayden.

The “Empire” star prefers an intimate ceremony with her close friends and family, as well as “a bomb DJ.”

Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night (Sept. 19), Henson said: “I told my wedding planner make it pretty, fun, make sure the food is good and a bomb DJ.

“No bridal party, I’m not a bridezilla … please, I just want to say my vows in front of the people that I love. Eat good food and have fun. That’s it!,” she added.

The couple planned on a summer wedding but Henson decided to take some time off instead from her busy work schedule instead.

“I’m taking the summer off. It’s too late! A wedding you have to plan in a year… I’m just going to take this summer and be normal, take a vacation – a couple, a few – I have a girlfriends’ trip coming up, then me and my fiancé have to do something.”

Before dating Kelvin, Henson was a hardworking single mother to 25-year-old son Marcell Johnson. She previously opened up about moving to L.A. with her son when she finished college in order to pursue her Hollywood dreams.

“In your 20s, you’re not scared. You feel invincible. I was an artist with a dream, and now that I was a mother I felt like it was do or die. Being a parent is what kept me focused. I didn’t go to the clubs, even though they say that’s how you’re supposed to network,” she said. “I have common sense, and nothing about that seemed right to me. What networking happens at a club where people are inebriated? Tell me, what contracts are being signed? That’s stupid. I knew what I had to offer; I just had to find somebody to hear me. Anytime I felt scared, I’d call my dad.”

Taraji and Kelvin are set to wed April 4, 2020.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE