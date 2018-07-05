Did Taraji P. Henson Secretly Wed Fiance Kelvin Hayden?

Fans believe Taraji P. Henson secretly married fiance Kelvin Hayden following their recent trip out of the country.

Henson, Hayden and a group of their close friends and family took a sudden trip to Anguilla and Media Take Out reported that their visit was a wedding trip, but it remains unconfirmed.

Taraji never spoke at length about wedding plans following her engagement. Asked about it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: “People are hitting me up.”

“It’s starting to get overwhelming and we’re thinking, we’re talking a year from now, and I know how fast that’s going to go, so it’s a lot. I’m trying to just enjoy being blissfully engaged for a minute.”

Taraji currently stars as Cookie Lyon on hit Fox music drama “Empire,” and Hayden was an NFL cornerback.

He played college football at the University of Illinois and was drafted in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2005. Kelvin was active in the NFL until 2014.

On Sunday she shared a photo of herself and her man, referring to him as ‘#HubbyBear’.

Neither she nor Kelvin has posted a photo of a wedding, however.

Taraji announced her engagement on May 13, 2018 via an Instagram post and in that caption, she revealed that Kelvin began the night by gifting her a Cartier bracelet. From there, he got down on one knee and, per Taraji’s “almost passed out!!!”

Taraji and Kelvin have been dating since 2015 but they didn’t go public until 2017.

