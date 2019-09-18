D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Ryan Gets Married! [WEDDING PHOTOS]
Posted 20 hours ago
D.L. Hughley is a proud papa! He boasts about his children all the time and this past weekend, his oldest daughter Ryan got married.
Check out photos surrounding her big day below!
1.
2.
Doing what #Hughley’s do a drank before we do the damn thang! #TeamDl
3.
I’ll pass him the torch someday... but NOT TODAY!!🤣🤷🏾♂️ Give it up for my son @killerkyl88 looking extra fly today👌🏾👌🏾 #TeamDL #fatherandson #fatherson #weddingday #DLHughley #wecleanupnice #Repost @killerkyl88 with @get_repost ・・・ NEVER gonna beat him in style, but I got pretty close today I think 🤣🤣🤣🤣 love you pop 😘 and thanks for the suit! @realdlhughley #dlhughley #realdlhughley #theonlymaniveeverloved #stylinprofilin #mydaddy #stuntinlikemydaddy
4.
5.
“You know, we always called each other good fellas. Like you said to, uh, somebody, 'You're gonna like this guy. He's all right. He's a good fella. He's one of us.” (Goodfellas) - Just me and a few #GoodFellas celebrating my daughter‘s nuptials. (L-R) @gatekeeper28 @cedtheentertainer @oldestroadmg @georgelopez @drobles12 #TeamDL #Squad #JumpingTheBroom #love #family #KingShit
6.
Made it to the finish line! I am so blessed and honored to have been apart of this union! I thank you Shep Nasty for loving my sister and protecting her the way you do. Ry thank you for being the best role model a little sister could ask for! I love you so stinky!! Congratulations!!
7.
Our official last photo as only "Hughleys". I didn't cry at all during the wedding, but I got pretty damn close here. Not gonna lie. Luv you sis! 😘❤ @ryanhughley @lhughley @luccihugh @realdlhughley #hughleyfamily #marriage #wedding #blackfamily #blacklove #love #alwaysbefamily #familyiseverything
8.
9.
Hot wife summer indeed #ryansfinalfiesta #47days #rylationshepgoals
10.
When we first met we bonded over our love for the number 3. In many cultures, it symbolizes harmony, wisdom and understanding. Luckily, our relationship has those qualities in abundance. Thank you for loving me on purpose. For giving me security when I need it and excitement when I need it and patience...I always need that one. Happy 3rd anniversary my love. I can’t believe that in 52 days we’ll finally be done wedding planning (praise be 🙌🏾). I am beyond excited to be your wife.
11.
Stepping into our wedding weekend like, “Hey Mrs. Shepard” 👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽 #rylationshepgoals
