Is Terrence Howard Retiring After ‘Empire?’

it’s awfully hard to believe, but “Empire” star Terrence Howard says he’s “done” with acting.

The news was heaped upon an unsuspecting world by Howard via a sit-down interview with Extra‘s correspondent, Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

“I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending,” Howard told Kryst after being asked about his plans following the end of “Empire” which is scheduled to end after season 6 which kicks off September 24.

For whatever reason, Miss Kryst asked Howard if he would be looking at a new career in philanthropy. Howard’s response was “No, not philanthropy; I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

Hmm, Howard did not say specifically what he meant by “truth” and, unfortunately, Kryst didn’t ask him.

In any event, Howard, 50, did admit he’ll miss his Empire costars when the show ends.

“I love the cast members,” he told Kryst. “I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s surprising announcement comes in the wake of news he was reportedly being investigated for criminal tax evasion. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the federal government is interested in possible financial crimes allegedly committed by the actor, his third wife Mira Pak and Universal Bridges Inc., a company reportedly owned by Pak.

The case is reportedly being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is ongoing. People says it contacted Howard’s reps for comment.

A spokesperson from the Attorney’s Office said:“Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”The Blast reported in April that Howard was hit with a tax lien for $143,538.61 by the State of California Franchise Tax Board. According to the outlet, the lien stems from taxes Howard reportedly owes from 2010.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: