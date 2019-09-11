Paul Mooney’s Sons Slam Claims Their Father Sexually Assaulted Richard Pryor Jr. [Video]

Paul Mooney’s sons Daryl and Dwayne Mooney, have come forward to deny allegations that their father sexually violated the son of late comedian Richard Pryor.

Daryl and Dwayne, who are also comedians, spoke to Comedy Hype about the claims from Pryor’s former bodyguard Rashon Kahn.

In a recently published video featuring Kahn, he said Richard and Paul’s personal and professional relationship began deteriorating around 1986, because “Mooney had f*cked Richard’s son by that time.”

But Mooney’s sons have fired back with: “How y’all gon listen to a gotdamn bodyguard.”

“It’s usually the maid that tells the business, not the bodyguard, good lord…My response is f*ck you, Rashon. Coming out with some stuff like that when Paul is ailing, after he’s old. If the sh*t was hot, you should have told that sh*t years ago. Richard Pryor Jr. ain’t said nothing about it so why you gon tell somebody’s business?’

You ain’t talking about all the sh*t that Richard Pryor did?!

As noted by MadameNoire, the brothers also recalled the time Richard Pryor bought his 13-year-old son a 26-year-old prostitute to take his virginity.

They also noted how Richard Pryor Jr. never mentioned Paul Mooney specifically when TMZ caught up with him a few weeks ago and asked if the rape allegation was true.

Pryor Jr. confirmed that the assault occurred “when I was young…. way before the ’80s,” he says.

The cameraman then questions whether the sexual relationship was consensual, to which Richard Jr. replies: “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?”

The brothers also gave an update about their father’s health, which has caused him to miss a lot of shows. Scroll up and hear them tell it via the clip above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE