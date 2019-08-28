Richard Pryor Jr. Seems To Confirm That Paul Mooney Sexually Abused Him

Earlier today, reports surfaced about allegations against comedian Paul Mooney and the claim that he sexually violated Richard Pryor’s son, Richard Pryor Jr.

WARNING: Graphic language

Pryor’s former bodyguard, Rashon Kahn, made the allegations, saying that Pryor, Sr. at one point had a $1M bounty on Mooney because of it. Pryor Jr.’s stepmother, Jennifer Pryor, confirmed the allegations, though it was hard to determine how old Pryor Jr. was at the time of the violation. Kahn said he was a little boy, while his stepmother said it happened in the 80’s when the now 58-year-old would have been of age to consent to a sexual relationship.

Since the story came out and after Mooney denied the allegations, TMZ caught up with Pryor Jr. who offered a bit more information about all of it. See what he had to say in the transcript and video below.

TMZ: Is there any truth that you and Paul Mooney had a sexual relationship with Paul Mooney?

Richard Pryor Jr.: Well whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. way before the eighties.

TMZ: Was it a consensual relationship?

RPJ: How could any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager? No.

TMZ: Paul Mooney’s denied the claims. Do you have anything you want to say to him?

RPJ: I really have nothing to say about the situation.

TMZ: Were you aware of the alleged hit your father put out on Paul Mooney?

RPJ: Uh…no. I’m done. Thank you.

I didn’t fucking make these allegations-we filmed event-IT’S PRIVATE, Find originator of this mess on youtube-Rashon Khan….I confirmed what I know to be true: RPJr. announced at RP funeral luncheon PM seduced him..,,,now go fuck yourself and cease and desist from your threats! https://t.co/A8Rfk60C35 — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 27, 2019

You can watch the brief interview in the video below.

