Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Shows In Wake Of Sexual Assault Allegations

Paul Mooney is retreating from public amid the bombshell allegation that the molested Richard Pryor’s son when he was a teenager.

According to TMZ, the owner of the Atlanta Comedy Theater has offered full refunds to those who were expecting to attend the show last night. He also gave away free tickets for future shows.

RELATED: Richard Pryor Jr. Seems To Confirm Allegations He Was Sexually Abused

via TMZ:

Mooney was set to take the stage Wednesday in Atlanta at the ATL Comedy Theater, where he was serving as the MC for the night in a long lineup of comedians. But, a sign outside the venue made it clear … PM wasn’t going to show.

The sign reads, “ATTENTION!! Paul Mooney is NOT on show tonight due to health reasons. We will transfer purchase to Faizon Love or Donnell Rawlings. Let box office know.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

A rep for Paul tells us the allegations recently made by Richard Pryor’s former bodyguard have seriously stressed Mooney out … and he needs to lay low for awhile. We’re told he’ll be canceling all of his scheduled appearances in the next few weeks until things simmer down.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: