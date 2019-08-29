Wendy Williams Confirms Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter ‘Has A Daughter’ With Another Woman

Wendy Williams is opening up about her decision to divorce her cheating ex Kevin Hunter once she learned that he’d knocked up his mistress.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Williams said about her husband of 21 years, in an interview with The New York Times Magazine on Monday (via PEOPLE). “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

She then claimed, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April and curbed him as executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show.” She also dissolved The Hunter Foundation, a non-profit organization the ex-couple founded in 2014.

Prior to her filing, she dished about her struggles with a cocaine addiction in the past. In her interview with The New York Times Magazine, Williams said learning of Hunter’s love child was part of the reason she decided to move into a sober house.

“I’d done my detective work. I knew what was about to happen, and I was like, ‘Let me go someplace where you’re not allowed to have the whole bottle of wine,’ ” she recalled. “When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen. I needed to go someplace quiet.”

“My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce,” Williams added. “I knew that there would be headlines. I had to process it so that once I came out, I came out on top. I didn’t work for three decades to land at the bottom over some [expletive] like this.”

Despite calling it quits with her allegedly abusive ex, Williams won’t speak negatively about Hunter.

“He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son [Kevin Hunter Jr.], and we were together for 25 years and married for 21,” she said.

“People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t,” Williams tearfully added. “It bothers me that people say, ‘Keep it as clean as you can, because you have a child together.’ That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

