Wendy Williams Admits She Knew ‘A Lot Of Things’ About Kevin Hunter’s ‘Double Life’ For ‘Years’

Wendy Williams has finally confirmed what many of us have long suspected… that “for years” she knew about her estranged husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged secret life.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel “Radio Andy” Monday, Williams opened up about her relationship with Hunter, who reportedly fathered a child with a mistress during their marriage,TooFab reports.

According to Williams, she was aware of “a lot of things” about Hunter’s “double life” during their 22-year marriage and she explained why she stayed in the marriage longer than she probably should have.

“I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years,” she said. “But my son was at home. It wasn’t fair to him. I’m not going grab his hand and flee the scenes and move zip codes. Now he has to move high schools and stuff like that — he’s just making friends.”

“Now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me,” she added. “He goes to school in Miami.”

When asked whether she would have stayed with Hunter if pics of him with his mistress never surfaced online, she said, “I would have known anyway, I had my own.”

Adding, “No, I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family.

Williams also addressed recent pics that appear to show her kissing rapper Meek Mill.

“I wasn’t making out with Meek Mill,” she said. “I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him on the cheek because he performed at my sons Black Mitzvah.”

“I’m not feeling for Meek Mill and he’s not feeling for me,” she added.

