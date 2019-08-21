50 Cent On Wendy Williams And The Art Of The Clapback [WATCH]

50 Cent does not hold back!

The “Power” star tells Access Hollywood exactly how he feels about Wendy Williams attending his Tycoon party and posting a photo with 50’s pal Snoop Dogg at the bash despite 50 not wanting her there.

50 explains that he doesn’t go to the daytime queen’s events and hasn’t been a fan of hers for “years.”

Yep, Wendy pulled a big one on Fif. Now his mind is blown.

See, Wendy is like Trump. She cray-cray and doesn’t play by the rules. And neither does Fifty, but he ain’t crazy, just vicious. We predict this is gonna get real interesting real quick.

Meanwhile, we have to give 50 Cent credit for the way he’s able to respond in a “classy” way while still letting you know the seriousness of Wendy’s move/violation. You see, he knows how to compartmentalize his actions for specific audiences. In this case, he was addressing a “mainstream” audience. That soundbite/clip can be played ANYWHERE. But, look for his other responses and actions to be down and dirty and vicious.

Wendy, we hope you’re ready.

PHOTO: PR Photos

