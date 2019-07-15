OJ Simpson Allegedly Threatens To ‘Find And Cut’ Twitter User Behind Parody Account

O.J. Simpson hasn’t been on Twitter for more than a week and he’s already being accused of sending threatening messages to a parody account named @KillerOJSimpson.
The DailyMail reports that on Sunday, seven direct messages were reportedly sent from Simpson’s social media profile, @TheRealOJ32, to @KillerOJSimpson, an account that mocks the Football Hall of Famer.
Simpson reportedly became enraged by one video that allegedly shows exchanges purported to have occurred with him – and they quickly turn violent.
Simpson is alleged to have fired off a message about the clip, writing: “Delete this account or I will have my lawyer remove it for false misleading content I didn’t post.”
When the man behind the account refuses, Simpson reportedly replies: “Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your a** one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up.”
Simpson responds with a knife emoji and a message which reads: ‘You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bulls–t. I WILL FIND YOUR A** AND CUT YOU — Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b**h’.
O.J. also allegedly sends 16 knife emojis and the words “You next.”
As you know, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of stabbing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995.
According to The New York Post, if Simpson is behind the threatening Twitter messages, it could violate the terms of his parole.
He was released from a Nevada prison in 2017 after serving nine years for robbery and kidnapping.
O.J. joined Twitter on June 12 — the 25th anniversary of the murder of Brown and Goldman.
“Now, coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” he said in his debut post.
“Now, there’s a lot of fake OJ accounts out there. So this one, @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So, this should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless. Take care.”