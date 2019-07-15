OJ Simpson Allegedly Threatens To ‘Find And Cut’ Twitter User Behind Parody Account

O.J. Simpson hasn’t been on Twitter for more than a week and he’s already being accused of sending threatening messages to a parody account named @KillerOJSimpson.

The DailyMail reports that on Sunday, seven direct messages were reportedly sent from Simpson’s social media profile, @TheRealOJ32, to @KillerOJSimpson, an account that mocks the Football Hall of Famer.

Simpson reportedly became enraged by one video that allegedly shows exchanges purported to have occurred with him – and they quickly turn violent.

Simpson is alleged to have fired off a message about the clip, writing: “Delete this account or I will have my lawyer remove it for false misleading content I didn’t post.”

When the man behind the account refuses, Simpson reportedly replies: “Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your a** one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up.”

The parody account then hits back with a thumbs-up emoji and a knife emoji.