DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show TV

Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave Owners [Video]

Leave a comment

NBC shared that Mitch McConnell is the decedent of slave owners. It was reported that they owned 14 slaves. This isn’t unusual, but the difference is that he’s the senate majority holder. It’s especially interesting because he said he doesn’t think the US should pay African Americans reparations for something that happened over 150 years ago that “none of us currently living” is responsible for. In 1850 his great grandfather owned 5 female slaves from the ages of 2 to 22, 4 of them were classified as mulatto or mixed, meaning someone white is a parent. One 22 year old slave was identified as Black, D.L. assumes this is the mother. So, he says not only did they own people but they raped them. Mitch McConnell can decide if America deals with reparations or not. This is troublesome for D.L. No, he wasn’t there when his great grandfathers did what they did, but he directly benefited from it.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , GED Section , Mitch McConnell , reparations , slavery

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close