That’s What I Think: Weed Should Have Been Legal Before Alcohol

The governor of Illinois just signed a bill that will make Weed legal in Illinois, and expunge records of weed offences. Which Damon is very excited about because there was a “lil thing from 1982,” that he’d like off of his record. This legalization makes perfect sense to Damon, and he actually thinks weed should have been legal before alcohol. Way more bad things have happened as a result of alcohol than weed. Like waking up next to somebody you didn’t want to go home with. After a little gin “lil dusty might get it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: