That’s What I Think: Weed Should Have Been Legal Before Alcohol

If You Missed It
| 07.05.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The governor of Illinois just signed a bill that will make Weed legal in Illinois, and expunge records of weed offences. Which Damon is very excited about because there was a “lil thing from 1982,” that he’d like off of his record.  This legalization makes perfect sense to Damon, and he actually thinks weed should have been legal before alcohol. Way more bad things have happened as a result of alcohol than weed. Like waking up next to somebody you didn’t want to go home with. After a little gin “lil dusty might get it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Damon Williams , Illinois , TJMS , weed

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close