Huggy Lowdown: Alex Rodriguez Is The Bama Of The Week

Alex Rodriguez is the Bama of the Week! he went Sarah Sanders during an interview with Sports Illustrated and said he sat with Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala and she bragged about how much money she had. Kylie tweeted him and said that they actually talked about Game of Thrones. He then went on to say “the Black guy from The Wire” sat at their table too. Idris Elba is his name. How do you not know who Idris is? Huggy says he’s sure J-Lo knows who Idris is!

