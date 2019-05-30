Huggy Lowdown: Newt Gingrich Tried To Defend ‘President Trumpo’

05.30.19
Trump supporters always find a way to support and defend him. One of those supporters defended him and seemingly gave him a new nickname yesterday. Newt Gingrich got on Twitter and posted a tweet full of typos. Huggy says maybe he shouldn’t try to multitask. The tweet read: “Muller tried today to have iut boith ways. If he thought President Trumpo was guilty of something he should have said he was guilty of something. Ken Starr used the word guilty 11 times on 11 different counts in his report on President Clinton. If not guilty Trump is innocent.”

