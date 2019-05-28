Seriously Ignorant News: Robbed By Love

A lot of people are looking for love but this woman went about it the wrong way. She met a man on Match.com and the pair agreed to get married and buy a house after just a week. So of course she sent her future husband 80K for the house and furniture. Shortly after she sent the money he stopped responding to her. During the police’s investigation they found that the man was living in an apartment with a woman and child. He had apparently changed his name several times in the last few years and had scammed a number a women.

