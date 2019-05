Damon fly’s quite often and it provides beautiful views but it’s also terrifying! Think about it, “when planes go bad they pretty much go all the way bad,” he says. Turbulence makes him nervous because you can’t exactly pull a plane over if there’s an issue. But most importantly he thinks all pilots should take a calm voice class, because when the pilot isn’t calm he’s even more afraid.

