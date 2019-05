This week was a mess…like most weeks! But there was nothing as insane, hilarious, or ridiculous than Ben Carson confusing real estate term REO with Oreo cookies. Why would he think he was being asked about a snack? Maybe he was thinking about the nickname his cousins gave him. But no matter his reasoning…Ben Carson is the Bama of the Week.

