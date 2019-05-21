Seriously Ignorant News: Not Such A Happy Birthday

05.21.19
Birthday’s are a joyous occasion! Unless you end up in jail…then they’re a little less joyous. A Pennsylvania woman  became very upset on her 55th birthday when no one bought her a gift, cake, or card. After her boyfriend took her to dinner she pulled out a box cutter and slashed him, destroyed their home and then ran away. Police later found her and arrested her. Damon says use this as a warning guys, no matter what she says get her a gift.

