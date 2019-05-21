Inside Her Story: Why Rihanna’s Deal With LVMH Is A Big Deal

Rihanna is proving to be a force to be reckoned with. She’s dominated the music charts and beauty industry, next on her list is the fashion industry. She’s recently partnered with LVMH for her very own fashion line. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Tiffany Reid, the Style Director of the Hearst Women’s Fashion Group.

LVMH stands for “Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy” they’re obviously a huge fashion house. They have Fendi, Celine, Christian Dior, Givenchy and more under their umbrella.

Rihanna is the fist Black woman to have a line with them so this is huge! Not just for her but for other young Black designers. She said in an interview she’ll keep her eyes open by “fostering young designers and looking at college grads” to find new talent.

The line will drop online on May 29 and in a pop up shop in Paris.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: