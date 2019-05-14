Inside Her Story: The 6 Week Abortion Bill Has Passed In Georgia

For weeks people around the country have been watching Georgia and their heartbeat abortion bill. Now the bill has passed and there are pieces of it that are more disturbing than we realize. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Georgia state Representative Erica Thomas about what exactly this means.

The bill states that even if a woman leaves the state to have an abortion, she can be arrested and charged with murder when she returns. Also, if you drive someone to have an abortion you can be charged as an accessory.

Thomas wonders, “are we really pro life if we’re trying to put people and women behind bars for trying to make decisions about their bodies?”

She believes that “we need more women in office;” people who can look at things like this and say “this is crazy”

